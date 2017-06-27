TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 540,000t of Urals to BP, Glencore
* Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 540,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in July on Wednesday, traders said.
June 27 Henry Schein Inc:
* Henry Schein settles litigation
* Henry Schein - settled litigation with Sourceone dental that will result in a $0.04 per share charge when co reports its second-quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack