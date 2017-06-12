BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech announces additional $2 mln expansion to share repurchase program
* Alpha Pro Tech Ltd announces additional $2 million expansion to share repurchase program
June 12 HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ:
* HERANTIS PHARMA'S CLINICAL STUDY WITH CDNF IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE AUTHORIZED IN FINLAND, COMPANY EXPANDS ON DEVELOPMENT PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alpha Pro Tech Ltd announces additional $2 million expansion to share repurchase program
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing