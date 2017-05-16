Intesa offers to buy Veneto banks' good assets
MILAN, June 21 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is offering to buy the good assets of two ailing Veneto-based lenders, stripped of all soured debts and legal risks, it said on Thursday.
May 16 Nordic American Offshore Ltd
* Herbjørn Hansson reports a stake of 7.75 percent in Nordic American Offshore Ltd as of May 10 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2rnDQdk] Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 21 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is offering to buy the good assets of two ailing Veneto-based lenders, stripped of all soured debts and legal risks, it said on Thursday.
BERLIN, June 21 Germany will likely need to make changes to its corporation tax system in coming years in response to growing tax competition from other countries, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, adding that Germany had wiggle-room for cuts.