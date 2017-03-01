March 1 Herc Holdings Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Expects to file its annual report on form 10-k within the
prescribed time allowed pursuant to rule 12b-25
* Herc holdings- believes assessment to conclude co didn't
maintain effective icfr as of dec 31, 2016
* Herc holdings- didn't maintain effective icfr because
material weaknesses that had been previously identified, have
not been fully remediated
* Herc holdings-believes haven't maintained effective icfr,
as new material weaknesses have been identified relating to
ineffective controls over revenue recognition
