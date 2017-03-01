March 1 Herc Holdings Inc
* Herc Holdings reports preliminary fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results and announces full year guidance for 2017
* Q4 loss per share $0.49
* Says total revenues were $405.2 million in Q4 of 2016,
compared with $422.4 million
* Q4 revenue view $407.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of
$550 to $590 million
* Says 2017 net fleet capital expenditures are expected to
be in range of $275 million to $325 million
