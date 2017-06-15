June 15 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.03 of net investment income earnings annually from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate

* Hercules Capital Inc - ‍prime rate is expected to increase from 4.00 pct to 4.25 pct

* Hercules Capital says 25 basis point raise in prime rate anticipated to generate about $2.4 million of additional NII per annum ​

* Hercules Capital Inc - anticipated increase in prime rate is not expected to have any material impact to NII in Q2 2017

* Hercules Capital Inc - ‍expected benefit from June 2017 rate increase is expected to materialize during remainder 2017 operating period​