June 15 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment
portfolio to generate additional $0.03 of net investment income
earnings annually from the recent increase in the federal
reserve benchmark interest rate
* Hercules Capital Inc - prime rate is expected to increase
from 4.00 pct to 4.25 pct
* Hercules Capital says 25 basis point raise in prime rate
anticipated to generate about $2.4 million of additional NII per
annum
* Hercules Capital Inc - anticipated increase in prime rate
is not expected to have any material impact to NII in Q2 2017
* Hercules Capital Inc - expected benefit from June 2017
rate increase is expected to materialize during remainder 2017
operating period
