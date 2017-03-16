Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 16 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually(1) from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate
* Anticipates a 25 basis point increase in prime rate will contribute approximately $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, of nii per annum
* Anticipated increase in prime rate is not expected to have any material impact to our NII in Q1 2017
* Expected benefit from March 2017 rate increase is expected to materialize throughout our 2017 operating period
* Prime rate is expected to increase from 3.75 pct to 4.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.