BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 15 Heren Health Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22