BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc
* Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. announces 2017 record first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $80.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Heritage-Crystal clean says in February 2017, received a partial award for claims made in arbitration related to acquisition of FCC Environmental in 2014
* "On March 8, we entered into a settlement agreement with sellers of FCC Environmental"
* Under terms of March 8 agreement, "we agreed to withdraw all claims in arbitration"
* Under terms of March 8 agreement sellers of FCC environmental agreed to pay co $8.6 million in two equal installments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.