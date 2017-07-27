FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heritage Financial to acquire Puget Sound for $126.1 mln
July 27, 2017 / 12:06 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Heritage Financial to acquire Puget Sound for $126.1 mln

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Heritage Financial Corp

* Heritage Financial Corporation to acquire Puget Sound Bancorp, Inc.

* Will acquire Puget Sound in an all stock transaction valued at approximately $126.1 million, or $35.84 per share

* Heritage Financial Corp - Puget Sound shareholders will receive 1.320 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Puget Sound common stock

* Upon consummation, shareholders of Puget Sound will own approximately 13.4% of combined co

* Definitive agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of heritage and puget sound

* Heritage Financial Corp - merger is subject to regulatory approvals, approval by Puget Sound shareholders, certain other customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

