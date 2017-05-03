BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
* Heritage Insurance Holdings reports financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Gross premiums earned increased 2% for q1 2017 as compared to q1 2016
* Qtrly book value per share increased 6% as compared to q1 2016 to $12.67
* Repurchased 361,211 shares for a total of $4.5 million in q1 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21
