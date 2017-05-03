May 3 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage Insurance Holdings reports financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Gross premiums earned increased 2% for q1 2017 as compared to q1 2016

* Qtrly book value per share increased 6% as compared to q1 2016 to $12.67

* Repurchased 361,211 shares for a total of $4.5 million in q1 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21