* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; enters 2017 in strong capital position

* Qtrly total revenue $ 102.8 million versus. $ 101.3 million

* Qtrly book value per share $ 12.41

* Heritage insurance holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects gross premiums earned for q1 of 2017 to be in range of $158 million to $162 million

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - related to zephyr acquisition, heritage expects to record about $2.4 million in amortization expense in q1 of 2017

* Heritage insurance holdings inc qtrly net premiums earned $ 94.9 million versus $ 97.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $105.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects its gross loss ratio, excluding hurricanes, for q1 of 2017 to be in range of 32% to 34%

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects gross loss ratio, excluding hurricanes, to trend downward in second half of 2017