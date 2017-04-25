BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Hersha Hospitality Trust
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust - Q1 2017 comparable portfolio revpar growth of 3.1%
* Hersha Hospitality Trust sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.08 - $2.31
* Sees comparable property revpar growth for 2017 between 0.0% and 2.0%
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
