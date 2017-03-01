March 1 Hershey Co at Analyst Day
Conference
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A
will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going
forward"
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference- company's 2017
distribution will not be at same levels as 2016
* CEO Michele Buck- will reset international investment;
expect about half of margin for growth dollar savings to be in
international
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst day- will reverse the trend of
increasing SG&A expenses, cut cost of goods sold
* Hershey CEO Michele Buck- China business will undergo
transformation over next three yrs; expect to streamline
business, remove low velocity SKUs
* CEO Michele Buck-expect international operating income
trend to grow meaningfully and believe it will be in the black
soon
* CEO Michele Buck-co will now focus more on snacking
products than confectionary; will seek M&A in snacking category
* CEO Michele Buck- in 2017, Co's focus will be on building
brand awareness of core products
* Hershey-Now expect to grow topline in 2-4 percent range
annually from prior forecast of 3-5 percent; sales growth will
be at lower end of long term targets
* Hershey CEO Michele Buck - no change to long term EPS
growth forecast with growth expected to be at upper end
* Hershey CEO Michele Buck - expect to expand operating
income margins to 22-23 percent in 2019 from 20.4 percent in
2016 from cost saving initiatives
* Hershey CEO Michele Buck - expect to increase adjusted
gross margin to more than 46 percent in 2019 from 45.6 percent
in 2016
* For "right" strategic acquisition co would consider net
debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of more than 2 times
* Expects that 2019 run rate of sg&a as a percentage of
sales (excluding. advertising/marketing spend) will be 100 bps
lower than 2016
Further company coverage: