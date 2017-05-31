May 31 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.25 billion
private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the
Hertz Corporation
* Unit entered into an agreement to sell $1.25 billion
aggregate principal amount of 7.625 pct senior second priority
secured notes due 2022
* notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears
* Hertz Global says intends to use a portion of net
proceeds from issuance to redeem in outstanding $250.0 million
principal amount of 4.25 pct senior notes due 2018
