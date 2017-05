Feb 27 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz global holdings reports fourth quarter 2016 and full-year financial results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.71

* Q4 loss per share $5.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.02 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hertz global holdings inc says total u.s. Rac revenues were $1.4 billion in q4 2016, flat versus same period last year

* Hertz global holdings inc - q4 included $254 million of impairment charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: