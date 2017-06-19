WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Hess Corp:
* Hess announces sale of its enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin
* Hess Corp - deal for a total consideration of $600 million
* Hess Corp - proceeds from sale will be used to fund company's strong growth opportunities
* Hess Corp - transaction consists of Seminole-San Andres unit and Seminole gas processing plant in Texas, West Bravo dome C02 field in New Mexico
* Hess Corp - transaction also consists of a 9.9% non-operated interest in bravo dome unit in new mexico
* Hess Corp - enters agreement to sell its interests in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) assets in Permian Basin to occidental petroleum corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.