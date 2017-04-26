BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Hess Corp
* Says expects Hess Midstream Partners LP to file form 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May
* Chief Executive John Hess says has hedged production of 80,000 bpd for rest of year
* CEO says hedge program has floor of $50/barrel oil
* CEO says expects North Malay Basin project to come online in Q4
* CEO says expects to make final investment decision on Liza project by mid-year
* CEO says Stampede project in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico to come online first half of 2018
* CEO says expects to add two drilling rigs in North Dakota during fourth quarter
* Says expects to produce 300,000 to 310,000 boepd for 2017
* Says expects to drill 80 North Dakota wells this year and bring 75 online
* Says expects capital spending to increase rest of year from Q1 as ramps up in Bakken, elsewhere
* CEO says North Dakota service costs are increasing
* Says expects oil prices should start to rise to attract new oil industry investment
* Says no plans to adds drilling rigs to Utica shale this year
* CEO says border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana won't affect final investment decision on Liza project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results