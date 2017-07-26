FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 hours
BRIEF-Hess sees Bakken production rising in coming years
July 26, 2017 / 3:45 PM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Hess sees Bakken production rising in coming years

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Chief Executive John Hess says expects company's Bakken production to grow 10 percent per year 'over the next several years'

* CEO says expects 2017 average daily Bakken production of 105,000 barrels, at high end of guidance

* CEO: 'We believe our company has the best long-term growth outlook in our history'

* Chief Operating Officer Greg Hill says Q3 will be 'major inflection point for us in terms of production growth'

* Had $130 million in Q2 one-time payments to line fill Dakota Access Pipeline, cancel offshore rig, prepay Bakken frack sand and pay oil hedge premiums

* Says generating 'significant cash flow' from Bakken at current oil prices

* Says oil prices would have to go 'significantly lower' to not have free cash flow from Bakken

* Says Bakken spending will rise in 2018 due to higher frack stage count, proppant usage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

