US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 Hester Biosciences Ltd
* Says decided to make investment in the partnership firm namely, Texas Laboratories, Mehsana, Gujarat
* Says to accept the buy-back offer of its associate company i.e. Leruarua Vetcare (Proprietary)Limited, Botswana.
* Says intends to acquire 55% stake of Texas Laboratories
* Deal to be in cash consideration Source text - (bit.ly/2mrkw0t) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)