March 22 Hester Biosciences Ltd

* Says decided to make investment in the partnership firm namely, Texas Laboratories, Mehsana, Gujarat

* Says to accept the buy-back offer of its associate company i.e. Leruarua Vetcare (Proprietary)Limited, Botswana.

* Says intends to acquire 55% stake of Texas Laboratories

* Deal to be in cash consideration