BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 Ericsson
* Says announces change in executive team
* Says Rima Qureshi, senior vice president and head of market area North America, will leave her position and Ericsson executive team, effective may 11, 2017
* Says Niklas Heuveldop, senior vice president, chief strategy officer, head of technology & emerging business, is appointed acting head of market area North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid