BRIEF-Wedia launches capital increase of about 2.14 million euros
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
May 9 Hexagon AB
* Says furthers its Smart X strategy with the acquisition of Catavolt, a US-based mobile app platform provider
* Says Catavolt, founded in 2009 with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, offers an end-to-end platform for mobile application development and delivery, secure cloud orchestration and edge computing (real-time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan