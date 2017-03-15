March 15 Hexagon AB

* Full support reigns for Hexagon president and CEO Ola Rollen despite today's indictment decision

* Says decision by the Norwegian economic crime authority (Økokrim) to indict Ola Rollen

* Says the Board continues to confirm its trust and support in Rollén, stating that he will continue as Hexagon’s President and CEO

"...we stand united with Ola to see this ordeal through to the end," said Melker Schorling, Hexagon's Chairman of the Board. "I'm confident that the charges brought against Ola will be righted in the courts."