BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Hexcel Corp:
* Hexcel chief financial officer Wayne Pensky announces plans to retire at year end; Hexcel names Patrick Winterlich as successor
* Says Patrick Winterlich appointed cfo
* Hexcel corp - effective september 1 Pensky will transition into role of special advisor to chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.