April 19 Hexcel Corp:

* Reg-Hexcel reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76

* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.0 billion to $2.08 billion

* Q1 sales $478.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $522.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Hexcel -now expect 2017 commercial aerospace sales to be modestly higher compared to 2016

* Hexcel Corp says expect 2017 total space & defense and industrial sales to be in line with initial guidance

* Hexcel Corp says on track with startups of our previously announced new greenfield sites in france and morocco

* Hexcel Corp- remain confident in achieving our 2017 guidance of adjusted diluted eps of $2.64 to $2.76 and free cash flow of more than $100 million

* Hexcel Corp sees 2017 accrual basis capital expenditures of $270 to $290 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: