German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
March 6 Hf Company SA:
* FY net loss group share 6.8 million euros ($7.19 million) versus profit 1.6 million euros year ago
* FY current operating income (EBIT) 3.3 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Says at constant perimeters and excluding external growth 2017 revenues should decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.