UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
May 30 HF Group Plc:
* Q1 net interest income at 797.6 million shillings versus 1 billion shillings year ago
* Q1 profit before tax at 129.3 million shillings versus 470.4 million shillings year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural snag in the House.