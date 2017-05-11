BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
May 11 HFF Inc:
* HFF secures $100 million refinancing for retail power center in North Bergen, New Jersey
* Says secured a $100 million refinancing for Tonnelle commons, a 410,015-square-foot, class a, fully leased retail power center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: