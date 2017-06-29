BRIEF-Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma

June 29 (Reuters) - Hgcapital:

* Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma, Europe's largest ever software buyout

* Hgcapital says led the buying investor group and will ultimately represent 41% of Visma equity as a result of this transaction

* GIC, Montagu and ICG are all committing direct capital to the business

* Hgcapital says significant minority investors are Cinven, GIC, Montagu and ICG alongside management who will retain a 7% stake in Visma business

* Hgcapital says will invest a further £238 million in Visma, valuing total business at enterprise value of NOK45 billion (US$5.3 billion) Further company coverage: