BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 6 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg files for chapter 11 reorganization
* Hhgregg inc- petitions were filed in U.S. Bankruptcy court for Southern district of Indiana
* Says has signed a term sheet with an anonymous party to purchase assets of company
* Says expects a quick and smooth process through chapter 11 with emergence in approximately 60 days.
* Hhgregg inc- hhgregg's 132 store locations will operate in ordinary course of business throughout restructuring process
* Says 88 stores affected by co's announcement on March 3, 2017 will continue to operate as previously disclosed in coming weeks
* Says company has obtained a committed $80 million debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION