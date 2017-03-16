BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 16 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
* Will continue to operate in ordinary course of business throughout restructuring process
* Hhgregg inc - has obtained interim approval of its $80 million debtor-in-possession loan facility to fund operations of business during sale process
* Hhgregg - terminated nonbinding term sheet with anonymous party to buy substantially all of co's assets through reorganization under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION