UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
Feb 24 Hi Crush Partners Lp
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Hi Crush Partners Lp - priced a primary public offering of 20.5 million units representing limited partnership interests of approximately $369 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.