BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Hi Crush Partners Lp:
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $83.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.9 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q2 of 2017, partnership expects volumes to increase by 50-60% sequentially
* Hi Crush Partners Lp - partnership provided updated guidance for 2017 capital expenditures in range of $115 to $125 million
* For Q2 of 2017, "pricing is also expected to increase sequentially"
* Qtrly sales of 1.38 million tons of frac sand versus sales of 1.36 million tons of frac sand in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.