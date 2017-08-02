FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q2 earnings per share $0.18
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Q2 earnings per share $0.18

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hi Crush Partners Lp

* Hi-Crush Partners Lp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $135.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hi Crush Partners-‍partnership reiterated guidance for FY CAPEX in range of $115 to $125 million related to construction of Kermit facility​ among others

* Hi Crush Partners Lp - ‍for Q3 of 2017, partnership expects sales volumes to increase to 2.4 to 2.6 million tons​

* Hi Crush Partners Lp - ‍pricing is also expected to increase sequentially​ in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.