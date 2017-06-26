BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
June 26 Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 7
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing