BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Hi-level Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Expected that consolidated net profit of group for year ended 31 Dec 2016 will be no less than HK$30 million, up 140%
* Expected result due to increase in group's revenue during year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.