UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 15 HI Media SA:
* FY EBITDA 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus loss of 10.4 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 1.3 million euros versus loss of 40.3 million euros year ago
* Expects consolidated revenue to expand as of Q2
* Forecasting growth in consolidated revenue and a further improvement in EDITBA in 2017
* Expects EBITDA margin levels to rise to above 10 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.