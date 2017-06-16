June 16 Hi-P International Ltd()

* proposes joint venture

* Huglomerate will invest an aggregate of rmb22.8 million into jv company

* Cino And Huglomerate shall incorporate a joint venture company with an initial paid-up capital of rmb15 million

* HUGLOMERATE (SHANGHAI) INTERNATIONAL Trading entered into a joint venture agreement with CINO COFFEE MACHINE MFG CO

* Agreement to undertaking joint venture in business of production of coffee machines, packaging for coffee and beverages

* Proposed jv is not expected to have any material effect on eps of co for current financial year ending 31 December 2017