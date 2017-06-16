June 16 Hi-P International Ltd()
* proposes joint venture
* Huglomerate will invest an aggregate of rmb22.8 million
into jv company
* Cino And Huglomerate shall incorporate a joint venture
company with an initial paid-up capital of rmb15 million
* HUGLOMERATE (SHANGHAI) INTERNATIONAL Trading entered into
a joint venture agreement with CINO COFFEE MACHINE MFG CO
* Agreement to undertaking joint venture in business of
production of coffee machines, packaging for coffee and
beverages
* Proposed jv is not expected to have any material effect on
eps of co for current financial year ending 31 December 2017
