May 8 HI Special Purpose Acquisition Company II :

* Says it plans to issue 24.4 million shares of the company to merge with Humasis Company, a pharma device company

* Says merger ratio is 1 : 5 between the company and Humasis Company

* Merger effective date is Sep. 26

