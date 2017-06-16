BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 16 HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
* ANNUALISED PROPERTY INCOME AMOUNTS TO CHF 0.7 MILLION, AND 95% OF FLOOR SPACE IS CURRENTLY LEASED
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.