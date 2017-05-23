BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
May 23 Hibernia Reit Plc
* EPRA net asset value per share of 146.3 cent, up 11.9 percent in the year and 8.7 percent in H2
* Net rental income of 39.7 million euros, up 56.3 percent excluding surrender premium in prior year
* We are seeing continued interest in Dublin from uk-based occupiers following Brexit
* Expect that decisions on destination cities will start to be made in the second half of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.