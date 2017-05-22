BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd
* Hicl Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of a 36.6% equity interest in various entities that comprise Affinity Water Group
* Hicl is the listed infrastructure investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited
* Hicl is in advanced discussions to sell down a £25 million portion of this investment to a small group of co-investors
* The sell down is expected to complete in the next few weeks and will leave HICL with a 33.2% equity interest in Affinity Water and a net funding requirement of approximately £205m.
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18