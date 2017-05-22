May 22 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd

* Hicl Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of a 36.6% equity interest in various entities that comprise Affinity Water Group

* Hicl is the listed infrastructure investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited

* Hicl is in advanced discussions to sell down a £25 million portion of this investment to a small group of co-investors

* The sell down is expected to complete in the next few weeks and will leave HICL with a 33.2% equity interest in Affinity Water and a net funding requirement of approximately £205m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)