BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd:
* Negotiated an increase in size of group's revolving credit facility from £300m to £400m
* Terms of enlarged facility remain same, with a margin of 1.70% over libor and expiry in may 2019
* Company has increased size of facility in light of pipeline of new opportunities which group is evaluating
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.