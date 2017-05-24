BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says co is yet to hear from lenders on decision
* Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan."
May 24 HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd :
* Board of HICL today announces proposal to raise 205 million stg through an issue of ordinary shares in capital of co
* Issue of equity by way of tap issuance
* Net proceeds of issue will be applied in addressing company's net funding requirement
* Intends to issue ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in capital of company
* Net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 march 2017 149.0p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer