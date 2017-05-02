BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd:
* Has reached agreement to acquire a 36.6% equity interest in various entities that comprise affinity water group
* HICL's share of consideration for acquisition amounts to approximately gbp269 million
* Investment will be funded using hicl's cash resources and drawings from its revolving credit facility
* HICL will have a net funding requirement of around £230m following completion of acquisition
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.