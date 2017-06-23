Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Nikkei:
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka Corp likely will keep its forecast unchanged for the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May quarter apparently grew 5% to some 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2sZrbRO) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.