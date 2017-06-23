June 23 Nikkei:

* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka Corp likely will keep its forecast unchanged for the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May quarter apparently grew 5% to some 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2sZrbRO) Further company coverage: