BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 High Co SA:
* Reports FY gross margin (gross profit) 81.1 million euros ($87.7 million) versus 72.0 million euros year ago
* FY recurring operating income is 12.4 million euros versus 10.0 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit group share is 8.7 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago
* A record dividend of 0.12 euros per share, (26.3 pct increase) will be proposed at the next AGM on May 22, 2017
* Expects growth in 2017 gross profit of more than 4 pct like for like (2016 gross profit: up 11.8 pct like for like)
* Expects for 2017 increase in adjusted headline PBIT equal to or greater than 6 pct (adjusted 2016 headline PBIT: 14.10 million euros)
* Expects for 2017 rise in adjusted operating margin equal to or greater than 50 BP (2016 operating margin: 17.4 pct) Source text: bit.ly/2n4pnSi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.