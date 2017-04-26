BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 High Co SA:
* Q1 gross profit EUR 20.4 million ($22.18 million) versus EUR 19.5 million year ago
* Confirms guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes