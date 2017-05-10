BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 High Liner Foods Inc
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.46
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* High Liner Foods Inc - board of directors of company approved a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.14 per share on company's common shares
* High Liner Foods Inc - "expect year-over-year sales volume and earnings trends in Q2 of 2017 will be greatly improved"
* High Liner Foods Inc - expect trend of lower demand for frozen breaded and battered seafood products will continue in 2017
* High Liner Foods Inc - signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 pct of outstanding equity of Rubicon Resources, LLC
* High Liner Foods Inc - anticipated purchase price for rubicon is $107.0 million prior to transaction fees
* High Liner Foods Inc - does not anticipate it will realize material synergies from Rubicon Business but it will be immediately accretive in 2017
* High Liner Foods Inc -Q1 sales as reported decreased by $15.7 million, or 5.4 pct, to $275.7 million compared to $291.4 million
* High Liner Foods Inc - acquisition will be financed using company's existing credit facilities
* High Liner-purchase price for Rubicon to be settled 70 pct in cash, 30pct in co's shares, with share consideration subject to a 3-year stand-still agreement
* High Liner Foods Inc - definitive agreement includes a five-year supply agreement with Rubicon's supply partners based on mutually acceptable terms
* High Liner Foods Inc - definitive agreement also includes three-year employment contract with Brian Wynn to continue as Rubicon's president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.