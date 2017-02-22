BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Highland Copper Company Inc:
* Highland Copper Company announces appointment of Denis Miville-Deschenes as President and CEO
* David Fennell, who has been acting as President and CEO on an interim basis, will continue as Chairman of company
Denis Miville-Deschênes has also joined company as a member of co's Board of Directors
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.